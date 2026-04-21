FORECAST: Breezy, dry conditions raise concern for fire risks

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Okeechobee County from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. due to low humidity and breezy winds, which create critical fire weather conditions.

Florida is in for a windy and very dry stretch to start the week, raising concerns about fire danger. Gusty east-northeast winds will pick up through the day, with inland areas seeing gusts up to 25 mph and coastal regions even stronger.

Despite the breeze, skies will stay mostly sunny, and rain chances remain very low, which only adds to the fire risk. Temperatures will be comfortable, with highs in the 70s near the coast and climbing into the 80s inland, before cooling slightly overnight.

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If you’re heading to the beach or out on the water, conditions are rough and potentially dangerous. Strong onshore winds are creating choppy surf and a high risk of powerful rip currents along all Atlantic beaches in the region.

These life-threatening currents make swimming especially risky, and it’s strongly advised to stay out of the water for now. Boating conditions are also less than ideal, with hazardous seas expected to continue through at least midweek.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern will gradually shift. Winds ease later in the week, and temperatures will begin to climb, bringing a more typical spring warm-up by the weekend.

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Highs could reach the upper 80s or even near 90 degrees inland by Sunday and Monday. While most days will stay dry, there’s a slight chance for isolated lightning storms to return late in the week and into the weekend, especially as sea breeze interactions pick up in the afternoons.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.