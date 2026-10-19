FORECAST: Breezy conditions persist as rain chances stay low

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A breezy stretch of weather is in store for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, with mainly dry conditions expected for much of the week. While a few passing clouds and an isolated shower can't be ruled out, widespread rainfall is not expected, making for plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

The biggest weather story will be the wind. Breezy conditions will be noticeable at times, especially along the coast and over the Atlantic waters. Boaters should be prepared for choppy seas and occasionally hazardous conditions, particularly for smaller vessels.

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Beachgoers should also be aware of an elevated rip current risk. Even when the ocean appears relatively calm, strong currents can quickly pull swimmers away from shore. Before heading into the water, check local beach forecasts and warning flags, swim near a lifeguard and avoid entering the ocean when conditions are unsafe.

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Looking ahead, Tuesday appears to be one of the driest days of the week. A few more clouds and isolated showers are possible from Wednesday through Friday, but significant rainfall remains unlikely. Afternoon temperatures will generally reach the lower to middle 80s, while overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s in some inland locations.

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The bottom line: A breezy and mostly dry week is ahead for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. While sunshine will dominate the forecast, rough surf, dangerous rip currents and choppy boating conditions remain important concerns along the coast.

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Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity and adherence to editorial standards.