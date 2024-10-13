FORECAST: Minor flood threat this Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winds drive in from the east-northeast this Sunday. This once again allows for humidity and cloud cover with peaks of sunshine.

Scattered rain is in the forecast through this evening with the threat of an isolated storm.

It won't be a complete washout of a day, so make sure you keep an eye on radar to avoid getting caught in a storm.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

If you are hoping for a beach day between the rain, please be cautious in the waters.

Although today we no longer have a high surf advisory and small craft advisory, dangerous marine conditions are expected.

wptv

We maintain a high rip current risk through today, which is why red flags are waving at our beaches.

Monday will feature few rain chances and temperatures in the middle 80s with humidity.

We are tracking a lovely cold front that will wash away the humidity and usher in more Fall-like air.

You will notice a change in humidity by Tuesday! Dew points will drop in the lower 60s.

High temperatures will be in the lower and middle 80s under sunshine.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday temperatures will near 80 with higher rain chances.