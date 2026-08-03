FORECAST: August starting off hot and humid with afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A typical early August weather pattern remains in place across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, with warm, humid conditions from the morning through midday followed by increasing chances for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. While much of the morning should feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, the combination of daytime heating and the sea breeze will allow storms to develop after lunchtime, becoming most widespread from mid-afternoon through around sunset.

WPTV

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, but the tropical humidity will make it feel much hotter, with heat index values commonly between 100 and 105 degrees before storms develop. If you have outdoor plans, the hottest part of the day will be from late morning into the early afternoon, so frequent breaks in the shade and plenty of water are recommended.

Storms that develop this afternoon will be capable of producing torrential downpours, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph, and localized street flooding in poor drainage areas. Rainfall will be unevenly distributed, with some neighborhoods receiving heavy rain while others see little or none. The greatest storm coverage is expected during the late afternoon before activity gradually diminishes through the evening hours.

WPTV

Tonight will remain warm and muggy with temperatures holding near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible early in the evening before most activity moves offshore or dissipates.

Looking ahead, the familiar summertime pattern continues through the next couple of days with warm, humid mornings followed by scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Rain chances remain elevated, especially during the afternoon, while daytime temperatures stay near 90 degrees with heat index values continuing to top 100 degrees.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.