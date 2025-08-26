FORECAST: Are we expecting afternoon storms today?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scorching and relentless heat is the main weather element for Tuesday. Afternoon high temperatures will top the low-to-mid 90s with feels-like temps rising to 108 degrees. The heat index can be dangerous if not properly hydrated while doing work outside.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 26, 2025

A few storms will pop up late in the afternoon and evening and track eastward. The coverage of storms is minimal, so only a few cities will get temporary relief from the scorching sun.

A front will sag more south into our areas by Wednesday, which could help to produce more storms for the mid and late part of the week. The front is expected to stall near our area by Thursday and could make the storms move slower which would cause higher rainfall accumulations.

Afternoon highs will remain mainly in the low 90s. Overnight lows in the mid and upper 70s.

Looking ahead to Labor Day Monday, rain chances are forecast to significantly rise as an area of low pressure moves across South Florida throughout early next week,

Rip currents remain high for our beaches through Tuesday morning.

In the tropics, Fernand is still a tropical storm as of early Tuesday morning and stays over the open waters of the northern Atlantic. The storm will weaken by Wednesday. The rest of the tropics remains calm.