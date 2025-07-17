FORECAST: Are we anticipating a rainy weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some isolated, quick-moving showers are developing off the coast this morning. Areas of southern Palm Beach County are most likely to see some rain during the commute hours.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of July 17, 2025

We are going to experience the northern tip of a tropical wave, which will be triggering some storms in the late morning and early afternoon throughout most of our viewing area. These storms will quickly wind down at around 3 p.m.

WPTV

Temperature highs will range between 88-91 degrees as a high-pressure system will begin to lock in over Florida later today.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

With the system will come drier air, which means less rain chances. This weekend will have minimal rain chances, with temperatures reaching up to a sizzling 93 degrees and heat indices of up to 105 degrees!

WPTV

By next week, rain chances will start to increase again, back to typical summertime levels.

We are tracking the disturbance that moved through the northern Gulf coast overnight— it now has lowered chances for development as it moves into Louisiana today.

The National Hurricane Center has dropped chances down to 30%, and most likely will drop further as the system moves more inland. Heavy rainfall and some flooding is still expected for parts of the northern Gulf coast.