FORECAST: Another hot, muggy day with slim chance of rain

Weather thumbnail May 7
7 day forecast May 7 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will start off mostly sunny with temperatures heating up into the upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 7, 2025

High pressure will continue to nose over the area, decreasing rain chances for the next few days, however, there will be some showers and storms this afternoon near Lake Okeechobee.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow will be more sunny, with the hot and humid temperatures in the upper 80s and only a few afternoon inland showers and storms.

An approaching front will arrive on Friday through the weekend bringing a south and southwest flow, increasing moisture and rain chances again. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

