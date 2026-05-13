FORECAST: Another hot, humid day with afternoon storms possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida will stay warm and unsettled through the rest of the week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon into the early evening.

Most areas should stay dry through the morning before storms develop later in the day, especially across inland communities and the east coast metro areas. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, keeping conditions feeling hot and humid across the region.

Rain chances look slightly lower than yesterday, but a few stronger downpours and thunderstorms are still possible later today and again on Thursday afternoon. Thursday is expected to be a bit drier overall, though sea breeze boundaries and a weakening front could still spark isolated to widely scattered storms by mid to late afternoon.

WPTV

Overnight conditions will remain warm, with lows mainly in the upper 60s inland and the 70s along the coast.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, South Florida settles into a more typical summertime weather pattern. Expect warm days, muggy nights, and the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day, especially inland and across southwest Florida.

While the rain won’t be constant, any additional moisture will be welcome as drought conditions continue in parts of the region. Beachgoers should also be aware of an elevated rip current risk today along the Palm Beaches today due to an increasing northeast swell.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.