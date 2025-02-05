FORECAST: Another foggy morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning there is some patchy fog inland Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee county areas. It's not as widespread as in previous days though. This fog will lift mid-morning and then we will see mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temps will be warm with Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, some patchy dense fog again possible and temps will be mild. In the mid 60s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Feb. 5, 2025

The rest of the week remains on the warm side, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Rain chances will remain slim.

Over the weekend, no big changes with mostly sunny skies and warm temps. Highs stay in the low 80s, lows in the mid 60s.

