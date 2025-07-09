Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Another day of scorching temperatures with low rain chances

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast, morning of July 9, 2025
Weather July 9 ,2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today's weather pattern will be similar to yesterday's, with high temperatures and minimal rain.

Expect temperatures to reach the low 90s, but the heat indices will hit triple digits in the afternoon hours.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast, morning of July 9, 2025

A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but it will only give temporary relief from the heat. Okeechobee County could see a stronger thunderstorm during dinnertime.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with muggy temperatures in the mid to lower-70s.

7-day forecast July 9, 2025

Starting Friday and into the weekend, rain chances will start to increase as a moisture surge rolls in. Showers and storms will start in the morning along the coast and push inland into the afternoon. It will be slightly breezier with highs still in the low 90s.

Rain chances July 9, 2025

Expect these higher rain chances to last into early next week.

