FORECAST: Above-average temperatures continue, rain chances to increase Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is heating up this week as high pressure settles over the state, bringing above-normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions through midweek.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid- upper 80s, with some spots flirting near 90 inland. Coastal areas will stay a bit cooler in the mid-80s thanks to the sea breeze, while overnight lows settle into the mid- to upper-60s and low 70s. Sunshine and dry air will dominate the forecast for the next couple of

days.

By Thursday, things begin to change as a cold front approaches from the north. Rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing as the front moves through the region Thursday night. Some storms could bring gusty winds, small hail, and brief heavy downpours, although widespread severe weather isn’t expected.

Temperatures will remain warm ahead of the front, with many areas still reaching the upper 80s.

The more unsettled pattern sticks around into the weekend and early next week. Several disturbances moving through the atmosphere will keep periodic showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday through Monday, with the highest rain chances arriving late Sunday into Monday ahead of another front.

Cloud cover and rainfall should cool things down slightly, with highs returning to the upper 70s and low 80s. Behind that next front, drier air and cooler temperatures are expected by next Tuesday, bringing highs down into the low-mid 70s.

Meanwhile, boaters should be aware that winds and seas will begin increasing late this week, leading to rougher marine conditions.

