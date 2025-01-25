Watch Now
FORECAST: Abnormally cold start to the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very cold start to the weekend with most temperatures in the 40s with inland areas in the 30s.

It will be a chilly day with highs in the upper 60s and a cold wind from the north.

Except partly cloudy skies, any amount of sunshine will be welcomed as it has been 5 long days of clouds and rain.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

We will remain dry this weekend as a high pressure is in control of the weather pattern.

Saturday won't be a picture perfect day, but it is the start of a dry trend and warmer weather.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be much calmer from the east.

Officially blue sunny skies return on Monday! Temperatures will be mild in the lower and middle 70s.

Temperatures only continue to climb through the week with sunshine staying with us. We will have highs in the upper 70s by Thursday.

By Friday, slim rain chances return to the forecast. Temperatures continue to remain comfortable in the upper 70s.

