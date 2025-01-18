FORECAST: A warm, windy and wet weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warm, humid and windy will be the words to describe this weekend.

A cold front is slowly sagging south, which will trigger more rain Sunday afternoon and a big cool down again next week.

Saturday will be the most comfortable day of the weekend with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with 20 mph southwesterly winds.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday starts off dry with cloud cover across the area. Peaks of sunshine can't be ruled out for the afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm and humid in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain moves in by the later afternoon with the threat of an isolated storm possible. Rain chances stay in the forecast through Sunday evening.

The cold front will impact Monday allowing highs only in the middle and upper 60s with overcast skies. A few showers can't be ruled out.

On Tuesday another round of scattered rain is expected with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Wednesday will be another cool down to the upper 60s and clouds with rain showers.

We finally see a brief break on Thursday with peaks of sunshine returning. Temperatures will be mild in the lower 70s.

It is unlikely to see a big warm up in our future. Temperatures continue to remain quite cool in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the following weekend.