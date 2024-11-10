FORECAST: A tropical wave to bring a change in pattern

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This Sunday turns breezier with partly cloudy skies.

There is a higher chance of a few showers for our coastal communities this afternoon.

High temperatures stay near normal in the lower and middle 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A tropical wave is moving closer to our area. This area of low pressure will increase our humidity starting Sunday.

Monday we will expect increasing rain chances due to this wave. Scattered showers are anticipated with highs in the lower 80s. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

We will monitor scattered rain chances into Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. It won't be a washout, but something to be aware of for outdoor sports and activities.

Wednesday we will have isolated rain chances as a cold front sweeps southward. This will usher in a big change for the end of the week.

Winds will be breezy from the northeast about 10-20 mph. This will bring very pleasant conditions to South Florida.

Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity are on the horizon! High temperatures drop back into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Friday.

Overnight lows Friday and Saturday morning will feel cool and crisp in the 60s.