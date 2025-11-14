FORECAST: A stretch of gorgeous weather begins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been waiting for a stretch of truly gorgeous weather, this is your weekend. Sunshine takes over from Friday all the way through mid-week, with mild highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and comfortable nights in the mid-60s.

Friday brings clear skies and a high near 80, with a gentle north breeze keeping things pleasantly dry. The evening cools off to around 67 under partly cloudy skies—perfect for a relaxed dinner on the patio or an evening walk.

WPTV

Saturday stays sunny and warm, topping out around 80 again with a light east wind. It’s an ideal day to hit a local trail, take the bike out, or enjoy a quiet morning coffee outdoors. The night dips to a crisp 64 under mostly clear skies.

Sunday is the warmest of the weekend, reaching about 83 with hardly any wind—great weather for a picnic, a trip to the park, or a few hours on the water. Expect another clear and comfortable night, with temperatures around 64 degrees.

WPTV

The sunshine sticks around through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with each day landing in the low 80s and featuring calm or light breezes. It’s a stretch of beautiful, reliable weather that begs you to get outside.

So whether you're planning a hike, a beach day, a farmer’s market stroll, or just tackling the yard-work without sweating through your shirt—this weekend has your back. Enjoy it!

