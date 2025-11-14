Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: A stretch of gorgeous weather begins

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Friday, Nov. 14, 2025
Weather Nov. 14, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been waiting for a stretch of truly gorgeous weather, this is your weekend. Sunshine takes over from Friday all the way through mid-week, with mild highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and comfortable nights in the mid-60s.

Friday brings clear skies and a high near 80, with a gentle north breeze keeping things pleasantly dry. The evening cools off to around 67 under partly cloudy skies—perfect for a relaxed dinner on the patio or an evening walk.

Humidity Nov. 14, 2025

Saturday stays sunny and warm, topping out around 80 again with a light east wind. It’s an ideal day to hit a local trail, take the bike out, or enjoy a quiet morning coffee outdoors. The night dips to a crisp 64 under mostly clear skies.

Sunday is the warmest of the weekend, reaching about 83 with hardly any wind—great weather for a picnic, a trip to the park, or a few hours on the water. Expect another clear and comfortable night, with temperatures around 64 degrees.

7-day Nov. 14, 2025

The sunshine sticks around through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with each day landing in the low 80s and featuring calm or light breezes. It’s a stretch of beautiful, reliable weather that begs you to get outside.

So whether you're planning a hike, a beach day, a farmer’s market stroll, or just tackling the yard-work without sweating through your shirt—this weekend has your back. Enjoy it!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Flat spell upon us

James Wieland