FORECAST: A hot, stormy start to the fall season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mix of heat, storms, and hazardous beach conditions is expected for the next several days across South Florida and the Treasure Coast, as deeper tropical moisture is forecast to spread northward across the region, leading to an increase in showers and thunderstorms.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s along the coast and the lower 90s inland.

Large swells from Hurricane Gabrielle are creating a high risk of life-threatening rip currents along the east coast beaches through at least Tuesday, and entering the water will be highly discouraged.

Through the middle of the week, rain chances will ease somewhat, though scattered afternoon storms will still develop each day. With more sunshine, temperatures are expected to rise into the lower 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, another disturbance will approach late in the week, bringing a return to more unsettled weather on Saturday. Dry air filters in from the north by Sunday, which should lower rain chances a bit.

