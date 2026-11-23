WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Treasure Coast & Palm Beaches Weather Forecast

A wet midweek before a beautiful Thanksgiving!

We have another round of unsettled weather heading our way across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. Enjoy the quieter conditions today, because clouds will increase and rain chances will climb Tuesday, with showers becoming more widespread.

Wednesday looks like the wettest day of the week. Expect periods of rain and thunderstorms, with locally heavy downpours possible. Keep the umbrellas handy, allow extra time for travel, and watch for ponding on roads, especially with our soils still recovering from all that recent rainfall. Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s.

The good news? Just in time for Thanksgiving, conditions take a turn for the better!

Thanksgiving Day is looking pretty nice. Expect plenty of sunshine, lower rain chances, and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be a bit breezy, but overall a terrific day for outdoor gatherings, turkey dinners, football, and spending time with family and friends.

Morning temperatures will be cooler, with some spots dipping into the lower 60s.

The bottom line: Get through a wet Wednesday, then enjoy a much-improved Thanksgiving forecast. A little sunshine is something we can all be thankful for!

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast