WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — PALM BEACHES & TREASURE COAST WEATHER FORECAST

Wet, wet, wet! Grab the umbrellas and keep the rain gear handy because another soggy day is in store across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect as periods of rain and scattered storms continue. With already saturated ground and additional rainfall expected, localized flooding will remain a concern. Watch for ponding on roadways, flooded intersections, and water collecting in low-lying areas. Remember, turn around, don't drown!

Coastal concerns are also on the radar. King tides are expected around 8 AM and 8 PM today, bringing the potential for minor coastal flooding, especially around high tide. Keep an eye on waterfront roads and low-lying coastal neighborhoods.

The good news? A beautiful change is on the way! Thanksgiving looks much nicer, with partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Friday and Saturday continue the pleasant trend, making it a great stretch for outdoor activities, holiday shopping, and enjoying the sunshine.

Unfortunately, the dry stretch won't last forever. Rain chances begin increasing again Sunday as moisture returns to the area.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Hang in there through another soggy day. Thanksgiving through Saturday looks fantastic, but enjoy it while it lasts because rain returns Sunday. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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