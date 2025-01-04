Watch Now
FORECAST: Front brings coldest air so far this season by mid-week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a chilly start Sunday morning with wake-up temps in the low 50s for coastal areas of the Palm Beaches and mid to upper 40s elsewhere.

Skies will be sunny and temps will warm into the mid 70s during the afternoon.

Winds will veer to the ENE during the day from 10 - 15 mph. There will be a risk of rip currents at local beaches - so please be careful when swimming.

Temperatures warm up to the upper 70s Monday. We'll stay mainly dry - but a few showers can't be ruled out. A cold front will sweep across the area late Monday into early Tuesday, knocking temperatures back down to the 60s.

The coldest air of the season looks to arrive by mid-week with low temps in the 40s.

High temperatures stay chilly next week. Look for the middle to upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

By Friday, we start to trend a touch warmer to the upper 60s. Expect slightly warmer temps on Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

