FORECAST: A cold front sweeping south this Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is going to be a beautiful day!

A light northerly breeze will keep temperatures slightly cooler and humidity will be lower too.

High temperatures stay close to seasonal in the middle to upper 70s.

wptv

The cold front will sweep south keeping temperatures cool for the next few days.

The cold front will stall to the south of the area leading to higher rain chances starting Monday.

It won't be a washout any day, but passing showers can be expected in the afternoon. Monday will stay mild and comfortable in the middle to upper 70s.

We will repeat the pattern on Tuesday with a few more passing showers and temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Come Wednesday we will have a strong southerly wind. This will boost temperatures into the lower to middle 80s. An isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Another cold front will sweep south on Thursday cooling temperatures back to seasonal in the middle to upper 70s. It will continue to be breezy into Friday.