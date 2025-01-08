FORECAST: A bit warmer this afternoon, then even colder tonight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temps are starting out quite chilly, in the 40s with a little bit of a wind chill also making it feel colder. Wednesday afternoon we will warm back to near 70, and some clouds will return in the afternoon.

Thursday will cool down again with a reinforcing shot of cool air moving in. Lows in the morning will be quite chilly, (Even colder than this morning) in the Low 40s(even some spotty 30s possible on the Treasure coast). Wind chills will be in the 30s in the morning. Highs only making it into the 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy throughout the day.

Cool but not as cold Thursday night. Lows in the 50s.

Warming up on Friday afternoon as winds swing around onshore. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a few clouds around. Saturday will be even warmer, near 80 ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances will increase Saturday evening and night as the front moves through. Clearing out and turning much colder again on Sunday and Monday. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s again.

