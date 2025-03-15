Watch Now
FORECAST: A beautiful Spring day ahead of a strong cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a beautiful day across our 5 counties and most of South Florida!

Look for sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Minimal rain chances and the humidity isn't that oppressive.

We will have a decent breeze this afternoon with winds from the southeast near 15 mph.

We have some big changes on the way!

Sunday will start dry and breezy, but it will feature a few more rain chances.

Temperatures will be warm in the middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Due to a cold front approaching, winds will start to increase near 20 mph from the south, southeast. The sea breeze setup will allow for a few showers.

The big event will likely be late Sunday into Monday with thunderstorms in the forecast.

Areas to the north of us are under a Level 1 (Marginal) to Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather on Sunday.

We will likely see the showers and storms trigger mainly overnight and into Monday morning. Allow for a few extra minutes for your Monday morning commute.

Skies will clear by the late morning and it will be very windy from the north.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the middle 70s and low humidity.

It will be very refreshing on Tuesday when we wake up in the 50s and some inland areas can expect upper 40s.

The rest of the week will be mild with beautiful sunshine

