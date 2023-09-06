Dry pattern continues before rain returns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The very dry pattern continues this Wednesday with only a 10% chance for a stray shower or drizzle. It will be mostly partly sunny Wednesday afternoon with highs topping 90 degrees.

The east breeze is light, but the rip current risk remains high for beaches from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.

Some changes to the forecast will arrive this weekend. A cold front hits the brakes and stalls over parts of north Florida and the panhandle, which will help to turn the flow out of the southwest for our areas. This will allow for moisture to increase, making things feel more humid and hotter this weekend.

Plus, the chance for afternoon storms will also return this weekend but will be late-day storms and mainly inland.

Temperatures will hit the low 90s starting at the end of the week.