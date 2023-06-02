Stormy pattern continues as tropical depression lingers near Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The stormy pattern continues as Tropical Depression Two remains west of Florida, over the Gulf of Mexico. Early morning showers and storms are along the coast or offshore this Friday.

Then expect more scattered storms this afternoon and evening. The main threat with these storms is the heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A flood watch remains in effect for Palm Beach, Glades, Hendry, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

WPTV

Temperatures in the afternoon will top the mid-80s Friday and Saturday. It'll then be hotter temperatures by early next week as more sun and less stormy conditions return to our area.

Tropical Depression Two is slowly moving southward over the Gulf of Mexico and could become Tropical Storm Arlene later Friday, but it will be a short-lived storm. As it moves into western Cuba by Saturday evening, it will dissipate to a remnant low.