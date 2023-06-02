Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy pattern continues as tropical depression lingers near Florida

Expect more scattered storms in afternoon, evening
WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa has your forecast for the morning of Friday, June 2, 2023.
Rain Chances, June 2, 2023
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 05:47:53-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The stormy pattern continues as Tropical Depression Two remains west of Florida, over the Gulf of Mexico. Early morning showers and storms are along the coast or offshore this Friday.

Then expect more scattered storms this afternoon and evening. The main threat with these storms is the heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A flood watch remains in effect for Palm Beach, Glades, Hendry, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Flood Watch in Effect Until 12 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2023

Temperatures in the afternoon will top the mid-80s Friday and Saturday. It'll then be hotter temperatures by early next week as more sun and less stormy conditions return to our area.

Tropical Depression Two is slowly moving southward over the Gulf of Mexico and could become Tropical Storm Arlene later Friday, but it will be a short-lived storm. As it moves into western Cuba by Saturday evening, it will dissipate to a remnant low.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Not much this week, maybe next

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019