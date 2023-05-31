Watch Now
Wet start to Wednesday; showers, storms to persist

Area of low pressure in Gulf making its way toward Florida
WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa has your forecast for the morning of May 31, 2023.
7-day forecast, May 31, 2023
Posted at 5:57 AM, May 31, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a wet start to Wednesday as showers and storms overnight continue to impact areas of the Treasure Coast early Wednesday morning.

More storms are in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. This active weather pattern will continue through the start of the weekend all thanks to an area of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere that's moving over the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.

This area of disturbed weather has a low chance for development in the next two to five days. Regardless of development, this will be the reason for the tropical downpours each and every afternoon through Saturday as it drags tropical moisture across the Sunshine State.

Localized flooding is possible for the Palm Beaches and Treasure for the next few days, along with the threat of isolated strong to severe storms.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the mid-80s all week while overnight lows will be in the 70s. Lower rain chances return on Sunday and early next week.

