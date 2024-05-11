Watch Now
Mostly sunny and hot, with a few downpours along Treasure Coast

Late-day isolated storms in Palm Beach County
WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle has your forecast for the morning of Saturday, May 11, 2024.
Posted at 7:02 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 07:03:10-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weak cool front is swinging through South Florida today. It is the trigger for a few downpours on the Treasure Coast, but overall it will be sunny and hot with near-record highs.

Late-day isolated storms are forecast for Palm Beach County from 4-7 p.m. It will be 5-7 degrees cooler on Mother's Day.

Drought Monitor 5/11/24

Today: Hazy, hot and humid. Morning rain ending on the Treasure Coast, then sunny. Late-day storms along coastal Palm Beach County ending near 7 p.m. High 90-94.

Mother's Day: Partly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid. Shower possible. High 88.

Monday to Friday: Summer-like weather pattern with strong afternoon storm possible. Highs 89-94.

