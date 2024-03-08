Temperatures heating up headed into weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a foggy start to Friday, temperatures are heating up to above average into the low- and mid-80s in the afternoon.

The rain chance is at 20%, calling for a stray late shower and stray showers again on Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, the warm pattern will remain.

Expect the upper-80s by Saturday and Sunday. That's 10 degrees above normal temps for this time of the year.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The next cold front for our area is passing through Sunday night. So expect warm and humid conditions ahead of the front Sunday with a good chance for a few showers and a storm later in the day.

It'll be cooler and less humid by Monday as temps fall back into the mid- and upper-70s for highs early next week with lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.