Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm, dry day on tap ahead of New Year's weekend

Posted at 5:53 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 05:53:39-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a warm start to the day with temperatures mainly in the 60s to 70 Friday morning.

Highs will climb into the low 80s. A spotty shower along the coast is possible in the morning. Otherwise, it's mostly dry.

The winds will swing to the south this weekend and highs could run 10 degrees above average in the low-to-middle 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

With increasing humidity, we could see some fog at nighttime.

A front will also push into north Florida for the weekend. However, it weakens as it approaches and most of the rain dries up.

We could have a few isolated showers Saturday evening, but by midnight we're dry, albeit mainly cloudy.

As the ball drops at midnight, temperatures will be mainly in the low 70s.

Next week looks pleasant but warm. We stay in the 80s.

A front could push through by Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Not much for the holiday weekend

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019