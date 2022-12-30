Warm, dry day on tap ahead of New Year's weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a warm start to the day with temperatures mainly in the 60s to 70 Friday morning.

Highs will climb into the low 80s. A spotty shower along the coast is possible in the morning. Otherwise, it's mostly dry.

The winds will swing to the south this weekend and highs could run 10 degrees above average in the low-to-middle 80s.

With increasing humidity, we could see some fog at nighttime.

A front will also push into north Florida for the weekend. However, it weakens as it approaches and most of the rain dries up.

We could have a few isolated showers Saturday evening, but by midnight we're dry, albeit mainly cloudy.

As the ball drops at midnight, temperatures will be mainly in the low 70s.

Next week looks pleasant but warm. We stay in the 80s.

A front could push through by Thursday or Friday.