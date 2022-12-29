Mostly warm, dry day on horizon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a warmer start to the day with temperatures mainly in the 60s to 70s Thursday morning.

Highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s. A spotty shower along the coast is possible, but it'll be mostly dry.

High pressure offshore will dominate our weather. The return flow around will eventually lead to a southerly wind for the weekend.

With increasing humidity, we could see some fog at nighttime.

By this weekend, highs will be in the low 80s. The average is 75.

A front will also push into north Florida for the weekend. We could pick up a few showers, but most of the rain will stay to our north.

The GFS and European models keep us mainly dry, but the IBM model brings in some showers for Saturday evening into the Treasure Coast.

The front won't make it this far south and it eventually it washes out.

As the ball drops at midnight, temperatures will be mainly in the low 70s with mainly cloudy skies.