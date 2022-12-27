Cool, cloudy morning with scattered rain; sunny afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 50s this morning under cloudy skies and scattered rainfall through late morning. This afternoon, it'll be turning sunny with highs in the upper 60s-to-low 70s.

Tomorrow, a cold start to the day with morning lows down to the mid-to-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine with only a few coastal showers possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thursday, morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s-to-low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Expect partly sunny skies and mainly dry.

WPTV

It'll be a warmer morning Friday with temperatures starting off in the mid-to-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Some showers are possible.

For the weekend, morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s and afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Some showers are possible as a front remains stalled out across the state.