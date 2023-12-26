Wet start will yield to cloudy day in afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're starting with some wet weather early this morning.

We'll have some showers around through about lunchtime or so.

Then after that we're dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs of about 80 degrees.

A breezy wind is out of the south at about 15 to 20 mph.

Now, for tomorrow the winds are out of the northwest.

We will be a little bit cooler. But we're dry with daytime highs in the middle to the upper 70s.

Another batch of rain comes in on Thursday.

The northwest winds continue, so as a result we will be even cooler.

For the most part, we're trapped in the 60s all day long on Thursday.

Then behind that system, even cooler and dryer air moves into South Florida for the weekend.

We're going to have overnight lows in the 40s with daytime highs in the 60s.

But we'll have ample sunshine as we're ringing in the new year.