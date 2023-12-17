Scattered showers, storms less frequent Sunday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered showers and a few storms will become less frequent and more isolated through the morning hours. Then skies will start to clear mid-morning and the sun will come back out.



A wind advisory is in effect until Sunday afternoon.

A gale warning is in effect.

A flood watch is in effect for Palm Beach County until 7 a.m.

A high surf advisory is in effect.

It will still be very windy though with wind gusts of 40-45 mph but slowly coming down through the afternoon. The wind will change directions too, from the south to the west through the day, bringing in some drier air.

Highs will be warmer thanks to more sun, in the upper 70s.

Front moves through tonight cooling us down tomorrow morning into the 50s, with highs in the low 70s.

It'll be even colder Tuesday with lows in the 40s and low 50s and highs only in the 60s but still a little breezy.

Another front pushes south and wind picks up Wednesday.

It will be a slow warm-up after that going into Christmas weekend.

Right now Christmas looks seasonably mild with highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the 60s.