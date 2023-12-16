Severe weather threat: Saturday night through early Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The threat of severe weather starts later in the day on Saturday and continues into early Sunday morning.



flood watch until 7 a.m. Sunday

wind advisory until 7 a.m. Sunday

High surf advisory until 7 a.m. Sunday

coastal flood warning until 1 p.m. Saturday

Winds near the coast could gust 45 mph or more, along with isolated amounts of 5-plus inches of rain through Sunday morning. In general, expect 2 to 4 inches of rain.

WPTV

Normally, our area receives about one-and-a-quarter to one-and-a-half inches of rainfall in December. Some areas will double or even triple this amount in just less than 24 hours.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Hazardous marine and beach conditions will continue today and for the rest of the week through the weekend. Dangerous rip currents, hazardous surf, and minor coastal flooding will be possible along the east coast for the Sunshine State.

WPTV

Gusty winds are expected for at least the next several days with gusts of 40+ mph possible along the immediate east coast of Florida. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire Atlantic coast.

Later Sunday, the weather conditions will improve, and a cold front will push out all the moisture away from Florida by Monday. Monday will be drier and cooler but still windy.

Afternoon highs will be in the low- to mid-70s through Saturday, then upper 70s on Sunday but dipping to the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday. It'll be even chillier by Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.