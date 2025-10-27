FORECAST: 1 more rainy day before fall-like weather arrives

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across South Florida today, with the potential for heavy rainfall in our viewing area.

A surface low moving across the northeast Gulf of Mexico and an upper-level disturbance to our west will maintain deep tropical moisture throughout the day. That combination will help fuel more showers and storms across the area.

WPTV

High temperatures will be a seasonal mid-80s. We will have a brief break between the rain in the early morning, but the rain will pick up later this morning and continue intermittently through the afternoon.

A high risk of rip currents also continues along the beaches, and beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water.

A cold front tied to a system in the Gulf will move south across the state late Tuesday, ushering in a noticeably drier and cooler air mass. Rain chances quickly drop behind the front, with sunshine returning by midweek.

WPTV

By Wednesday, we'll start to feel that first true taste of fall with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and much lower humidity. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.

Another reinforcing front could arrive over the weekend, helping keep the pleasant stretch going through Halloween and beyond.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast