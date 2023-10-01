Flooding possible Sunday with more storms on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential for flooding. A Flood Watch has been issued for Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties until 4 p.m. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Tonight, more showers and storms are possible, especially near the coast with lows in the low-mid 70s.

Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 80s with breezy winds. Scattered thunderstorms to start, then slow clearing through the day as drier air pushes into the area.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday, highs in the low-mid 80s with less humidity. Drier air will make way for more sunshine and only some isolated showers.

Wednesday - Saturday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with only some showers and storms. Onshore winds will push most of the storms inland by the afternoon.