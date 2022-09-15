Flooding could be an issue with slow moving storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s for the Palm Beaches and low-mid 70s along the Treasure Coast with some passing clouds.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s; isolated showers and storms expected to develop along the sea breeze by late-morning/early afternoon increasing storm activity by late-afternoon/early evening, then rain fizzling out after sunset.

Slow-moving storms could result in flooding in spots. Tonight, lows in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A rinse and repeat forecast over the next few days with scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms possible each day. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

Next week, highs in the low 90s, scattered storms possible with most of the rain moving inland.