Flooding concerns for Sunday

We have a flooding threat on Sunday as a warm front over the Florida Straits in combination with a weak disturbance is currently producing widespread showers across the Keys and much of Miami-Dade County.

Local residents dealing with blue tarps or no roofs at all will be especially vulnerable to these rains.

Even an additional 1-2" could cause big problems for the area.

Rain will start to overspread into our area in a type of event called isentropic lift.

Often times rain totals are under forecast in isentropic lift situations. This weather set-up happens when warm air overrides an area of cooler air.

In this type of pattern - we generally see widespread light to moderate rain.

The window for the heaviest rain starts tonight through tomorrow.

We are currently under a marginal ( level 1) risk of flooding for Sunday for the eastern half of Palm Beach County and points south.

The extreme southern portion of Martin county is also included in the excessive rainfall threat.

The good news - a cold front is expected to bring much drier air mid-week and cooler temps too with highs around 80 degrees and lows dipping into the 60s!