Flooding causes all kinds of problems for drivers in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Driving in Boca Raton with significant rain can cause all kinds of problems for drivers.

"A lot of flood-outs people sinking their cars in the water," Mike with Emerald Towing said Friday.

He says it's been one of those days where he's been lifting cars and tightening down wheels.

"I only came in at 1 o'clock but since 1 o'clock Ive been non-stop," he said.

The car Mike was towing belongs to Mark Robinson's girlfriend.

"She drowned the car, and I came down to get it," Robinson said.

The car stalled at Federal Highway and Northeast 24th Street in Boca Raton.

"It's been this way since Imoved to Boca. They need to fix it," he said.

It appears only the southbound lanes were affected.

Mathew Montana works at the TD bank on Federal and he says all day the road has been a mess.

"I mean it looked like a beach. Someone was surfing here earlier. We saw at least three or four cars broken down all with the emergency lights on and a couple of cop cars were here. So, it was a pretty interesting day to say the least," he said.

Federal wasn't the only area hit hard by the heavy rain throughout the day Friday. Neighborhoods near Camino Real and Palmetto Park east of Eighth Street had reports of water at least a foot deep.

Mike says Friday's weather has turned his day into a driver's nightmare.

"We've been pulling cars all day out of the water," he said.

An auto body shop in Boca Raton reported nearly a dozen cars were flooded by the rain. The owner says each car had nearly a foot of water in them.

