Flood watch in effect through Sunday evening

Posted at 5:04 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 17:04:07-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're tracking Tropical Depression Fred as it will be moving toward the Gulf of Mexico in the next 24 hours. The latest track has shifted further west - decreasing rain totals across the SE coast of Florida.

Rain squalls will likely bring rain amounts between 2- 5 inches of rain through the weekend and we could see some localized flooding through the weekend. We are under a flood watch through Sunday at 8pm

We're also watching newly formed tropical depression # 7 which is expected to become tropical storm Grace on Saturday.

Grace could start to affect our weather by the middle to later portions of next week.

