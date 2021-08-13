Flood watch in effect through Sunday evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're tracking Tropical Depression Fred as it will be moving toward the Gulf of Mexico in the next 24 hours. The latest track has shifted further west - decreasing rain totals across the SE coast of Florida.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rain squalls will likely bring rain amounts between 2- 5 inches of rain through the weekend and we could see some localized flooding through the weekend. We are under a flood watch through Sunday at 8pm

We're also watching newly formed tropical depression # 7 which is expected to become tropical storm Grace on Saturday.

Grace could start to affect our weather by the middle to later portions of next week.