Flood Watch for South Florida, get ready for gusty downpours

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A flood watch is in effect for Palm Beach County and the rest of South Florida till Sunday evening.

Showers and storms are moving in from the southeast this Saturday morning then the coverage will become more widespread while the rain intensifies by the afternoon hours.

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will accompany the rain squalls.

Not only is Saturday a wet day but also windy with southeast winds 20 to 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

Saturday's afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s with very humid conditions.

The severe threat is low, so an isolated tornado or funnel clouds are possible as well as waterspouts.

Windy conditions continue Sunday with off-and-on bands of tropical rain squalls. A slim threat for stronger cells to produce a tornado is possible on the Treasure Coast.

Flooding will be the main threat over the weekend, with 4-6" of rain expected, higher amounts in some isolated spots.

High rain chances continue on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather pattern is expected to return to normal summer-time pattern by mid-week.