South Florida dries out as tropical system exits Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Most of the rain is clearing out of the area this afternoon and things are drying out.

Aside from some storms pushing towards southern Palm Beach County, it looks like we're pretty much done with the rainfall.

South Florida picked up a decent amount of rain, especially around Boca Raton and Boynton Beach.

The radar is estimating close to 7 inches of rain fell in those areas.

Vero Beach broke its daily rainfall record of 4.52 inches of rain set back in 1968. They've picked up 4.67 inches of rain so far.

Sunday looks mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One will move out to sea away from Florida where it has a chance of becoming Tropical Storm Alex as it moves back over open water.