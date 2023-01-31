Flirting with record heat over the next few days with highs in the mid 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This evening, mild conditions with temperatures down to the mid-upper 70s and only a slim chance for an isolated shower. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s with some patchy fog mainly inland.

Tomorrow and Thursday, highs in the low-mid 80s, mainly dry with some passing clouds.

Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with some late-day showers and a couple of storms as a weak front sweeps by.

For the weekend, breezy and just a touch cooler and a little less humid with highs down to the in the upper 70s-low 80s. Scattered showers possible with the Friday's front stalled to our south and another front on the way.

Monday, morning showers followed by clearing skies with the passing front. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.