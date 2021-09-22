First day of fall with heat index values in the upper 90s-triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies and some showers brushing the coast possible. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, heat index values in the upper 90s-triple digits, afternoon showers and storms possible continuing through the later part of the evening.

Tomorrow, a front moves across North Florida bringing them a little cool down over the next few days but staying warm and humid here with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible mainly for the second part of the day.

Friday-weekend, the front stalls out across the area making way for late-day showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Early next week, some hints of the front passing by, which will help lower the humidity and rain chances a touch, but still staying warm.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Depression Peter and Rose continue to weaken, and they will stay out to sea.

Invest 98L has a high chance of becoming Sam, then computer models take it on a path across the Atlantic. Latest runs keep this system away from us.