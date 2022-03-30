Watch
Fire threat with dry air, warm temperatures and winds picking up

Posted at 5:24 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 05:24:02-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 60s-low 70s and breezy winds. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s, mostly sunny and breezy.

Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and staying breezy throughout the day.

Friday - weekend, warm and muggy as highs climb into the upper 80s. Scattered afternoon showers and storms possible as a front hangs around the area.

Early next week, highs in the low 80s. Some showers possible with moisture lingering.

