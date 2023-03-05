Finally, a cold front and maybe some showers too

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Finally, a cold front!
But before you get too excited the front is weak and will only lower our temperatures a little bit.
As the front gets closer it might get us a few scattered showers or t'storms later today with scattered showers possible tonight and tomorrow as the front stalls and fizzles out overhead.
We'll see another chance for much-needed showers by around Wednesday with the next front.
That one is expected to drop our temperatures a little more and lower the humidity too by Thursday and Friday.
There are currently no advisories in effect for the boaters and beach-goers.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. Possible late-day shower/storm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NE 10
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. Lows: Upper 60s Winds: E 5
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, scattered showers. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: E 10