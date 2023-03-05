Watch Now
Finally, a cold front and maybe some showers too

Posted at 5:33 AM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 05:44:58-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Finally, a cold front!

But before you get too excited the front is weak and will only lower our temperatures a little bit.

As the front gets closer it might get us a few scattered showers or t'storms later today with scattered showers possible tonight and tomorrow as the front stalls and fizzles out overhead.

We'll see another chance for much-needed showers by around Wednesday with the next front.

That one is expected to drop our temperatures a little more and lower the humidity too by Thursday and Friday.

There are currently no advisories in effect for the boaters and beach-goers.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. Possible late-day shower/storm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NE 10

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. Lows: Upper 60s Winds: E 5

TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, scattered showers. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: E 10

