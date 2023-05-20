Fewer storms this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a hot and humid weekend with scattered showers & storms around.

The coverage of the storms will be less than what we've seen lately with the bulk of any stormy weather mainly to the west of I-95 and westward from there both today and tomorrow.

That'll leave most of the coastal metro areas and beaches with the best weather this weekend!

Speaking of the beaches there's a high risk of rip currents this weekend so only swim at guarded beaches.

A front dropping down from the north will stall nearby and combined with a lot of tropical moisture will increase the chances and coverage of showers and storms heading into next week so after a few hit and miss storms this weekend it looks like a soggy week ahead for most of us next week!

TODAY: Hot and humid, scattered PM storms mainly inland. Highs: Near 90 Winds: ESE 10

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, Lows: mid 70s Winds: E 5

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers & storms, mainly inland. Highs: Near 90 Winds: E 10

