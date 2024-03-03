Few showers with a storm this Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and fairly dry start to Sunday. A few showers across the Treasure Coast.

Highs in the lower 80s with partly sunny skies. As far as rain chances, a few showers are expected this morning in the Treasure Coast.

Models are in agreement that showers and a possible strong storm will exist this afternoon. Remain weather aware for the afternoon into the evening, but I want to emphasize that it will not be a washout.

We aren't under a severe weather threat, but still err on the side of caution. The threats look to be strong wind gusts and hail possible.

Looking into next week, showers are expected Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday will be our next rocky day in terms of showers and storm chances due to a cold front pushing south. This won't cool us off as temperatures remain in the 80s through next week.