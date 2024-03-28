Watch Now
Few showers, stray storm Thursday as cold front passes

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 28, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 28, 2024.PNG
Posted at 5:50 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 05:50:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers and an isolated storm for Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through.

Also, windy conditions expected with winds gusting 25 to 30 mph Thursday afternoon and turning from the southwest to northwest.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions remain with a high surf advisory through the evening for Palm Beach County and a high risk of rips currents all along the coast.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for offshore waters.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 28, 2024 (1).png
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 28, 2024.

Less humid and slightly cooler Friday behind the cold front with temperatures back down to the upper 70s for highs and lows in the low 60s.

Sunny skies expected for Friday and through the weekend while temperatures gradually warm back into the low 80s by Easter Sunday afternoon.

