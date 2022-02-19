Few Showers Possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dense Fog will prevail across inland Palm Beach County as well as the entire Treasure Coast through 9AM as visibilities could drop below a few hundred yards so drive with extreme caution this morning.

Otherwise, it'll be a partly sunny day with a few scattered showers around as a weak cold front moves through the area later today.

Rainfall will be scattered and totals will be insignificant but you might want to keep an umbrella handy nonetheless if you have any outdoor plans today.

Skies will clear tonight and it'll be a tad cooler but not too terribly chilly.

High pressure at the surface and aloft is expected to take center stage beginning tomorrow and through much of the upcoming week which will suppress any significant rain chances through the

next 5-7 days.

TODAY: Dense fog, then partly sunny with a few scattered showers. Highs: Near 80 Palm Beaches, mid 70s Treasure Coast

TONIGHT: Clearing and a little cooler. Lows: 60-65 Palm Beaches, mid 50s Treasure Coast

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, a little breezy, really nice day. Highs: Upper 70s Palm Beaches, 70-75 Treasure Coast.