Few showers around, mainly this morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Spotty showers this morning pushing off to our west this afternoon, slight chance of a t'shower too but no widespread storms expected today.

Easterly winds will keep the risk of rip currents HIGH at area beaches today.

A disturbance moving through tomorrow will increase the chances for showers/storms mainly in the morning through midday.

That appears to be our best chance of needed rain for the week ahead.

Saharan dust arrives on Tuesday and thickens up through the week which will limit our rain chances to less than 20% from Tuesday through Friday.

Back to school weather looks hazy, hot, and humid on Wednesday but rain chances appear minimal at this point.

In the tropics a system emerging off the coast of Africa has a 40% chance (medium) of development in the next 5 days.

Long range models have this system (possibly TS Danielle) spinning through the central Atlantic north of the Lesser Antilles by next weekend.

Plenty of time to watch it.

It appears the Cape Verde portion of the season is now open for business.

TODAY: Spotty showers this morning, slight chance of a shower/storm this afternoon. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: E 15-20

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/storms especially late. Lows: Near 80 Winds: ESE 10-15

TOMORROW: Showers/storms mainly in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: E 10-15

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Hazy sun, hot and humid. Isolated showers. Highs: Lower 90s

